Buses in Ipswich cancelled as staff forced to self-isolate
Published: 10:41 AM December 10, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Bus services in Ipswich have been cancelled this morning after a number of staff were forced to self-isolate.
Ipswich Buses revealed on Twitter several routes have been cancelled due to the staff shortages.
A number of services from Tower Ramparts bus station, including a number of the 1, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13 and 16 routes, will not run as scheduled.
Ipswich Buses said on Twitter: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."
A full list of cancellations can be found on Ipswich Buses' website.