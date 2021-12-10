Buses in Ipswich cancelled as staff forced to self-isolate

Bus services in Ipswich have been cancelled this morning after a number of staff were forced to self-isolate.

Ipswich Buses revealed on Twitter several routes have been cancelled due to the staff shortages.

⚠️Service 8 Update⚠️



Due to the high amount of staff self isolating we are unable to operate the following service.

From Tower Ramparts:

08:00, 09:00, 10:00, 11:00



We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. — Ipswich Buses Service Updates (@ibserviceupdate) December 10, 2021

A number of services from Tower Ramparts bus station, including a number of the 1, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13 and 16 routes, will not run as scheduled.

Ipswich Buses said on Twitter: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

A full list of cancellations can be found on Ipswich Buses' website.



