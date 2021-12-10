News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Buses in Ipswich cancelled as staff forced to self-isolate

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:41 AM December 10, 2021
Ipswich Buses has cancelled services from Tower Ramparts station

Ipswich Buses has cancelled services from Tower Ramparts station - Credit: Archant

Bus services in Ipswich have been cancelled this morning after a number of staff were forced to self-isolate.

Ipswich Buses revealed on Twitter several routes have been cancelled due to the staff shortages.

A number of services from Tower Ramparts bus station, including a number of the 1, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13 and 16 routes, will not run as scheduled.

Ipswich Buses said on Twitter: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

A full list of cancellations can be found on Ipswich Buses' website.


Suffolk Live News
Coronavirus
Ipswich News

