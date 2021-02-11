Published: 10:57 AM February 11, 2021

Despite this week's heavy snow most bus routes in Suffolk have managed to operate - with staff doing a "fantastic job" according to the boss of Ipswich Buses.

Early morning Ipswich Buses services were stopped on Monday while managers assessed the routes - but by 9am vehicles were operating for essential travellers. Public transport is only available for those who have to travel during the lockdown.

At the start of the week there was a reduced Sunday service in the town - but by Tuesday most routes were being served by a normal service although there were diversions avoiding some of the smaller untreated roads.

Most rural routes were operated as normal - although services to Stradbroke were suspended because of blocked roads.

Ipswich Buses general manager Stephen Bryce said: "Our drivers and other staff have been doing a fantastic job running services for those who need to catch a bus to get to work or other essential journeys.

"There have been a few people up at 3.30am every day to assess the state of the roads before the buses start to go out. I am really proud of them all."

First Eastern Counties is also operating normal services on most of its routes, although there are a few changes to avoid some of the most serious problems - in Felixstowe there are diversions to avoid some of the steepest hills.

Both companies are keeping their passengers informed about any changes through their social media with regular updates on Twitter.



