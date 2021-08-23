Free Ipswich shuttle bus is axed

Published: 3:19 PM August 23, 2021

Ipswich Buses has scrapped a popular free shuttle bus as part of a number of changes to services.

The number 37 service, which ran between the Tower Ramparts bus station and Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House, was suspended at the start of the Covid pandemic as employees worked from home.

But the firm has now revealed the service will not resume.

We will be making some changes to our services in the Ipswich area from Sunday 29th August 2021.



These changes will effect services 2, 8b, 37, 118 & 119.



The shuttle was threatened with being axed in 2017 before Ipswich Borough Council stepped in to ensure the service could continue, albeit less frequently.

Ipswich Buses has confirmed the 8B service from the town centre to Bramford has also been withdrawn.

The number 2 service between the town centre and Ipswich Hospital will run on a reduced timetable in the evenings, leaving Tower Ramparts at 40 minutes past the hour and the hospital at 10 minutes past the hour.

The 118 and 119 services from Ipswich to Framlingham have also seen their timetables altered to improve reliability.