Ipswich bus services diverted from route after window smashed
- Credit: Ipswich Buses
Bus services in west Ipswich were temporarily diverted from their route after youths were captured on CCTV smashing a window of a vehicle.
Ipswich Buses' 15 and 15A routes stopped serving Hadleigh Road and Dickens Road, near Chantry Park, after the incident on Tuesday evening.
The services to these roads have since been reinstated.
Both the 15 and 15A services run between the Tower Ramparts bus station and Thorington Park on the Pinewood estate.
Suffolk police said it was aware of the incident but was yet to receive a formal report.
Steve Bryce, general manager of Ipswich Buses, said the company had captured the incident in CCTV footage and would be looking to recoup the costs of the damage from those responsible.
He described the object that was thrown as being the size of a mango and estimated the damage would cost about £500 to repair.
Mr Bryce added: "On Tuesday evening at around 7.45pm, a window was smashed on one of our buses near to the corner of Dickens Road and Hadleigh Road whilst it operated service 15.
"As a precaution buses, were diverted away from the area on a temporary basis.
"CCTV from the bus has captured images of the people who attacked our bus, and these images have been shared with Suffolk police for further investigation, and regardless of what action the police take we will purse the persons responsible for damages through the county court."