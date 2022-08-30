Ipswich road to be closed for essenital works

A busy Ipswich road will be closed while essential roadworks are carried out - Credit: Archant

A busy Ipswich road will be closed for three days while planned roadworks are carried out.

Suffolk County Council is carrying out the essential roadworks in Belstead Avenue and Luther Road which will see permanent safety measures and construction of a new footway and kerb line take place.

The works will be carried out in three phases.

The first phase will see the main bulk of the work carried out including the new footway and kerb line.

This phase of work will run until September 2 and will be carried out in Belstead Avenue from the junction of Luther Road to the junction of Maidenhall Approach.

Phase two and three will be night-time resurfacing works.

While the road is closed until Friday, September 2, diversion routes will be in place which are as follow.

For phase one and two the diversion route is: Belstead Avenue, Luther Road, Belstead Road, Stoke Park Drive, Prince of Wales Drive, Maidenhall Green, Maidenhall Approach, Belstead Avenue and vice versa.

For phase three the diversion route is as follows: Belstead Road, Stoke Street, Bridge Street, Vernon Street, Hawes Street, Station Street, Luther Road – there is no vice versa.