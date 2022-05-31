Residents in rat run streets call for 'roadblock' to stop drivers' shortcut

Residents in Devonshire Road and Gladstone Road in Ipswich want a block to vehicles in Cavendish Street - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People living in two rat run town centre streets are calling for a nearby road to be blocked off to stop drivers using it as a shortcut.

Homeowners in Gladstone Road and Devonshire Road in Ipswich are calling for Cavendish Street to be shut at White Elm Street so drivers coming from the Foxhall Road direction can’t cut through to the waterfront.

Drivers have used the two roads as a cut through onto Cavendish Street since Back Hamlet was closed to Foxhall Road traffic at its junction with Fore Hamlet.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has called for residents only parking

Growing numbers of cars are also being parked on both sides of the narrow road, making it difficult for traffic to get through and preventing residents from being able to park near their homes.

However, Ipswich borough councillor Philippa Gordon-Gould, who represents Holywells ward which includes the roads, said she had spoken to residents who wanted the closure in Cavendish Street along with the creation of residents-only parking bays in their streets.

She said the situation meant homeowners often had to leave their cars in other roads, incurring fines as a result and causing "unnecessary stress".

In addition, residents said their cars had been damaged by the passing vehicles, causing repair bills they could "ill afford".

Other issues caused by the high volume of traffic include air pollution from fumes and the risk of injury to pedestrians, especially young children living in the roads.

Cllr Gordon-Gould said: “It is the view of many residents that the road should only have access from the top end (from Back Hamlet) and that a roadblock should be put in place at the end of the residential area at the lower end of Cavendish Street by White Elm Street.

“Also, residents would like designated parking areas for residents that should be off-limits to anyone else. Cost should not be used as an excuse not to introduce this system as it should be a basic right to access one’s own property without unnecessary hassle and stress.”

She said she wanted the issues to be addressed "with urgency".

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is also calling for residents-only parking, saying the case was "unarguable" as vehicles were making the streets a "nightmare".

He said: “There are many roads in Ipswich where parking is a problem, but I’m honestly struggling to think of an example where it’s more of an issue than on these two roads.

“I’ve visited the area and spoken to residents. The case for action is unarguable in my view.”