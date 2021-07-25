Car ploughs into Ipswich convenience store

Published: 8:47 AM July 25, 2021 Updated: 8:50 AM July 25, 2021

The car crashed into the store in the early hours of the morning in Ipswich - Credit: Submitted

Police are at the scene of a crash in Ipswich this morning after a car ploughed into the front of a convenience store.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the incident happened at the Felixstowe Road roundabout near St Augustine's Church shortly after 6.30am.

Pictures from the scene appear to show parts of Walnut Pacific Convenience Store on top of the car, with a cordon set up outside the shop.

The police spokesman said no injuries had been reported following the incident.