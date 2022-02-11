News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New digital parking signs will help drivers find spaces in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:01 PM February 11, 2022
Updated: 3:11 PM February 11, 2022
An artist's impression of a sign in Argyle Street, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Electronic parking signs are to be installed across Ipswich town centre to help drivers easily find space.

Ipswich Borough Council, which is behind the scheme, believes the signs will help reduce congestion and improve air quality in the town.

They will show which car parks have remaining space and display messages about road closures or major events that could affect traffic.

The signs, which will be in Argyle Street, Bridge Street, Fore Hamlet, Handford Road, Norwich Road and Princes Street, could be installed by the end of March.

Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for the town centre, said: "This type of digital signage helps visitors to the town centre to see where the available car parking spaces are on their approach into the town.

Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for the town centre

"The systems monitors and displays car park spaces on a ‘real time’ basis which helps to improve air quality, avoid congestion and improves traffic flow.

"The goal is to enable people to get to their destinations as easily as possible, whilst at the same time helping to reduce the impact of vehicles on the environment."

