Three cars involved in Ipswich collision

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:33 PM March 16, 2021   
The collision has taken place on the A1189, Nacton Road in Ipswich

The collision has taken place on the A1189, Nacton Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Three cars have been involved in a collision on Nacton Road in Ipswich. 

Suffolk police were called at 3.55pm on Tuesday, March 16  following reports of a collision on the A1189, Nacton Road.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the roundabout near the Ravenswood McDonald's site. 

The collision involved a Vauxhall Meriva, Vauxhall Astra and Ford Fiesta.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that there were delays in the area as a result of the collision. 

The East of England Ambulance service was called to the scene. It's not clear whether there have been any injuries at this time. 

Recovery has been called for the vehicles. 

