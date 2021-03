Published: 11:43 AM March 17, 2021

Lane one has been closed between Junctions 53 and 54 of the A14

One vehicle has overturned on the A14 near Ipswich at Sproughton and Washbrook.

The crash has closed lane one eastbound between Junctions 53, Ipswich North, and 54, Ipswich West

There is approximately one mile of slow-moving traffic towards the incident.

Highways England says the incident could take several hours to clear.