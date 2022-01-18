News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mapped: The crash hotspots for cyclists on Ipswich's streets

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:30 AM January 18, 2022
The crash hotspots for cyclists in Ipswich have been revealed

The most dangerous roads for cyclists to ride on in Ipswich have been revealed - with a number of crashes taking place near the town centre.

Data from the Department for Transport (DfT) for 2020 has broken down recorded collisions involving cyclists in Ipswich by street.

The DfT figures revealed there were 52 collisions in 2020, a decrease from 62 in 2019 - which can be partially attributed to the Covid lockdown.

A number of crashes took place along Wherstead Road, near Stoke Bridge, by the St Matthew's Street roundabout and in St Helen's Street.

There were 11 collisions classed as 'serious' by the DfT in the 2020 data, including one in Elm Street and another in Bolton Lane by Christchurch Park.

There were no fatal collisions recorded in 2020, but one cyclist died following an incident in 2019.

Bollards in Portman Road are designed to improve cyclists' safety

A number of initiatives have been launched in Ipswich over the last few years to improve cyclists' safety, including the sectioning-off of parts of the road at key junctions.

This includes the roundabout outside the Novotel at the end of Grafton Way and in Portman Road, near Ipswich Town's ground.

