Appeal to trace driver after cyclist knocked unconscious in crash
- Credit: Archant
Police want to speak to a driver who left the scene of a crash at a set of traffic lights in Ipswich which knocked a cyclist unconscious.
The crash occurred at about 8am in Fore Hamlet on Monday, January 17.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A man aged in his 20s was cycling down the road in the cycle lane, when near to the traffic lights the rear door of a car in stationary traffic was opened in his path and he collided with the door and was knocked unconscious.
"The female passenger who opened the door stayed with him, but the driver of the vehicle drove off without stopping.
"However, he did not get any details for the passenger of the vehicle.
"The car is believed to have been a dark-coloured Hyundai 4x4 or similar."
Officers at Suffolk police would now like to speak to the driver of the vehicle or their passenger.
Most Read
- 1 'I slept at the store' - Teen queues for 14 hours as Tim Hortons opens
- 2 CCTV appeal after cash stolen from ATM dispensing tray at Ipswich store
- 3 Tragic loss of 'kind and gentle' Aayush at 17 devastated family
- 4 Cyclist left with 'potentially life-changing injuries' after Ipswich crash
- 5 Teenager 'kicked and punched' by man during Ipswich assault
- 6 Wallet and cash stolen as two more cars have windows smashed in in Ipswich
- 7 Police warning after Suffolk driver speeds at 126mph
- 8 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
- 9 Man, 25, threatened to kill ex-partner with wrench, court hears
- 10 Trophy tours and new stores: 23 nostalgic pictures of Ipswich in the 1980s
They would also like to hear from any witness, or anyone who was driving in the are at the time with a dashcam in their vehicle and who may have captured any footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ipswich EAST Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: SC-19012022-80.