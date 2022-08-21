News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:18 AM August 21, 2022
Police at the scene in Waterworks Street, Ipswich

Police at the scene in Waterworks Street, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A cyclist was taken to hospital last night after being involved in a crash with a car near Ipswich town centre. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in Waterworks Street at about 7pm last night (August 20). 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the cyclist was taken to hospital via ambulance after the crash. 

The extent of any injuries is not yet clear, the spokeswoman added. 

One lane of traffic was blocked while emergency services attended the crash. 

