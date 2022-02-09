News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays in Ipswich after crash between cyclist and van

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:09 PM February 9, 2022
Delays in Ipswich after crash involving a cyclist and a van

Delays in Ipswich after crash involving a cyclist and a van - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving a cyclist and a van is causing delays on Ipswich's roads this evening. 

Officers were called to the crash in Norbury Road near the junction with Colchester Road at 4.35pm today, Wednesday, February 9. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are still at the scene of the crash but the road is not blocked. 

They also confirmed that no serious injuries have been sustained. 

