Delays in Ipswich after crash between cyclist and van

A crash involving a cyclist and a van is causing delays on Ipswich's roads this evening.

Officers were called to the crash in Norbury Road near the junction with Colchester Road at 4.35pm today, Wednesday, February 9.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are still at the scene of the crash but the road is not blocked.

They also confirmed that no serious injuries have been sustained.

