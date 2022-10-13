News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Four-way traffic light failure at busy Ipswich junction causes delays

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:13 AM October 13, 2022
Hadleigh Road Ipswich

Drivers are being warned about delays in a busy Ipswich road after a four-way traffic light failure - Credit: Archant

A four-way traffic light failure at a busy Ipswich junction has caused delays near the town centre. 

Drivers are being warned to take extra care when approaching the four-way traffic lights at the junction of Hadleigh Road and London Road.

Suffolk police was made aware of the problem shortly before 9.45am on Thursday. 

A spokesman said that Suffolk Highways was also made aware and is currently on the scene. 

According to the AA traffic map there are some delays in the area. 

Suffolk Highways has been approached for a comment. 


