Police seek driver who failed to stop at scene of crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:33 AM November 29, 2021
One person suffered neck pain after a two vehicle crash in Ipswich

One person suffered neck pain after a two vehicle crash in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash in Ipswich which left one person with neck pain.

Police were called to the crash on Bucklesham Road, at the junction with Bixley Road near St Augustine's roundabout, just before 8.25pm last night. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the driver failed to stop at the scene of the crash.

"The driver of the other vehicle was checked over at the scene after complaining of neck pain," he said. 

Anyone with any information or who has dashcam footage should contact the South-East Neighbourhood Response Team quoting the crime reference number 297 of November 28. 

