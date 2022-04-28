Emergency road closure near Portman Road to repair potholes

An emergency road closure will be put in place in Handford Road near Portman Road - Credit: Google Maps

An emergency road closure will be in place near Portman Road in Ipswich so that urgent repairs to potholes can be carried out.

Handford Road will be closed from 7pm until 11pm tomorrow, Friday, April 29.

The essential works, which are being carried out by Suffolk County Council, will repair the potholes in the road that are between 40mm-100mm deep.

An emergency road closure was also put in place last week in another busy Ipswich road - Yarmouth Road to fix flooding issues in the area.

While the works are being carried out in Handford Road, a one-and-a-half-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to add around 10 minutes to people's journeys.

