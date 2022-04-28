News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency road closure near Portman Road to repair potholes

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:11 AM April 28, 2022
An emergency road closure will be put in place in Handford Road near Portman Road 

An emergency road closure will be put in place in Handford Road near Portman Road - Credit: Google Maps

An emergency road closure will be in place near Portman Road in Ipswich so that urgent repairs to potholes can be carried out. 

Handford Road will be closed from 7pm until 11pm tomorrow, Friday, April 29. 

The essential works, which are being carried out by Suffolk County Council, will repair the potholes in the road that are between 40mm-100mm deep. 

An emergency road closure was also put in place last week in another busy Ipswich road - Yarmouth Road to fix flooding issues in the area

While the works are being carried out in Handford Road, a one-and-a-half-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to add around 10 minutes to people's journeys. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Emergency services were called to a crash near Stoke Bridge yesterday

Suffolk Live News

Car overturns after accident near Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A new Netflix film featuring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot is to be filmed at a Suffolk stately home

Suffolk Live News

New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
There are long delays on the A14 after a single-vehicle crash near Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News

Part of A14 closed after car ends up on roof following crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed westbound at junction 58

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens near Orwell Bridge after car crashes into deer

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon