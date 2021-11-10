Emergency services called to two vehicle crash in busy Ipswich road
Emergency services have been called to a two vehicle crash on Norwich Road.
Police, fire and ambulances crews were called to the crash opposite the Suffolk Punch pub at 12.20pm today.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Two crews are in attendance and are preparing to help get someone out of a vehicle."
The extent of any injuries are not yet known.
Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.
