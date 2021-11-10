News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Emergency services called to two vehicle crash in busy Ipswich road

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:18 PM November 10, 2021
Emergency services have been called to a two vehicle crash in Norwich Road

Emergency services have been called to a two vehicle crash in Norwich Road - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services have been called to a two vehicle crash on Norwich Road. 

Police, fire and ambulances crews were called to the crash opposite the Suffolk Punch pub at 12.20pm today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Two crews are in attendance and are preparing to help get someone out of a vehicle."

The extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment. 

