Emergency services called to two vehicle crash in busy Ipswich road

Emergency services have been called to a two vehicle crash on Norwich Road.

Police, fire and ambulances crews were called to the crash opposite the Suffolk Punch pub at 12.20pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Two crews are in attendance and are preparing to help get someone out of a vehicle."

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

