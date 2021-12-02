News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Emergency road closure in place on busy Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:13 AM December 2, 2021
Part of Felixstowe Road in Ipswich will be closed in both directions for emergency road works

Part of Felixstowe Road in Ipswich will be closed in both directions for emergency road works - Credit: Google Maps

A busy Ipswich road will be closed for almost a week to allow emergency roadworks to take place. 

Part of Felixstowe Road will be closed until Wednesday, December 8 as Anglian Water work to fix an issue. 

A 1km diversion route in place which is  expected to add two minutes to people's journeys.

