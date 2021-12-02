Emergency road closure in place on busy Ipswich road
Published: 9:13 AM December 2, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A busy Ipswich road will be closed for almost a week to allow emergency roadworks to take place.
Part of Felixstowe Road will be closed until Wednesday, December 8 as Anglian Water work to fix an issue.
A 1km diversion route in place which is expected to add two minutes to people's journeys.
