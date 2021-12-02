Emergency road closure in place on busy Ipswich road

Part of Felixstowe Road in Ipswich will be closed in both directions for emergency road works - Credit: Google Maps

A busy Ipswich road will be closed for almost a week to allow emergency roadworks to take place.

Part of Felixstowe Road will be closed until Wednesday, December 8 as Anglian Water work to fix an issue.

A 1km diversion route in place which is expected to add two minutes to people's journeys.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.