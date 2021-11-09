Fiat 500 left on embankment after crash on busy road outside Ipswich
Published: 11:16 AM November 9, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A Fiat 500 was left on an embankment near a busy crossroads outside Ipswich after a crash this morning.
Police were called to the crash in Foxhall Road near the cross roads with Bell Lane just after 9am today.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The vehicle left the road, was on an embankment and there was a traffic build up."
There have been no reports of any injuries.
The spokesman confirmed recovery has been arranged for later today.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.