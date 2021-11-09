Fiat 500 left on embankment after crash on busy road outside Ipswich

There were delays on Foxhall Road this morning after the crash - Credit: Google Maps

A Fiat 500 was left on an embankment near a busy crossroads outside Ipswich after a crash this morning.

Police were called to the crash in Foxhall Road near the cross roads with Bell Lane just after 9am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The vehicle left the road, was on an embankment and there was a traffic build up."

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The spokesman confirmed recovery has been arranged for later today.

