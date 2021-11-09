News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Fiat 500 left on embankment after crash on busy road outside Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:16 AM November 9, 2021
There was delays on Foxhall Road this morning

There were delays on Foxhall Road this morning after the crash - Credit: Google Maps

A Fiat 500 was left on an embankment near a busy crossroads outside Ipswich after a crash this morning.

Police were called to the crash in Foxhall Road near the cross roads with Bell Lane just after 9am today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The vehicle left the road, was on an embankment and there was a traffic build up."

There have been no reports of any injuries. 

The spokesman confirmed recovery has been arranged for later today. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The recently refurbed home is currently the most expensive Ipswich property on the market

Look inside: Stunning £1.5m home is most expensive on market in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Former Aldi store

New Ipswich Farmfoods store to open before Christmas

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Christchurch Park | Gallery

GALLERY: Crowds turn out for return of Christchurch Park fireworks display

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon