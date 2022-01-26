Fire crews called to fire on flat balcony in busy Ipswich road
Published: 5:34 PM January 26, 2022
- Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs
Firefighters were called to tackle a fire on the balcony of a flat in Ipswich.
One crew of firefighters was called to the blaze at a flat in Bramford Road near Norwich Road just before 4.40pm today, Wednesday, January 26.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Crews quickly put out the fire on arrival."
One fire crew from Princes Street attended the scene.
A 'stop' call was made at 5pm.