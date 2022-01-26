News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fire crews called to fire on flat balcony in busy Ipswich road

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:34 PM January 26, 2022
Crews were called to a fire on a balcony in Ipswich 

Crews were called to a fire on a balcony in Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire on the balcony of a flat in Ipswich. 

One crew of firefighters was called to the blaze at a flat in Bramford Road near Norwich Road just before 4.40pm today, Wednesday, January 26. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Crews quickly put out the fire on arrival."

One fire crew from Princes Street attended the scene.

A 'stop' call was made at 5pm. 

