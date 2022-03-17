Ipswich footpath reopens after six-week closure

A footpath in east Ipswich near St Helen's Primary School has reopened after falling masonry. - Credit: Archant

A footpath in east Ipswich that was closed for almost six weeks due to the danger of falling masonry has reopened.

The pathway between St Helen's Street and Woodbridge Road, which includes a side entrance to St Helen's Primary School, had been sealed with barriers by Suffolk Highways at the start of February.

In a Twitter post on Ferbuary 3, Suffolk Highways previously revealed the closure was due to masonry falling from near the church.

Ipswich councillor John Cook was angered as the footpath was closed for several weeks - Credit: John Cook

Councillor John Cook, who represents the Alexandra ward, said at the start of this week that it was "outrageous" that the path was still sealed off.

But repairs have now taken place and the footpath is once again in use.