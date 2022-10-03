News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Four way traffic lights in place on major Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:58 AM October 3, 2022
Four way traffic lights have been put in place on a busy Ipswich road

Four way traffic lights have been put in place on a major Ipswich road which connects the A14 and the town centre. 

Roadworks are being carried out on Wherstead Road with traffic lights placed in Bath Street, Hawes Street, Wherstead Road and Station Street. 

The traffic lights will be in place until Friday

The traffic lights will be in place until Friday, October 7 while City Fibre carry out essential roadworks.

Traffic is already building in the area.


