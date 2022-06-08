Firefighters rescue trapped driver from flipped car outside Ipswich

The incident happened on Foxhall Road, just outside of Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have rescued a driver trapped in their vehicle following a crash just outside of Ipswich.

Police were called to the incident, which happened in Foxhall Road, at about 8.50am today.

The involved car had flipped upside down.

Fire crews from Ipswich East station were called to assist police with the removal of a person who had become trapped in the vehicle.

There were no injuries.

Suffolk police have confirmed that the road was blocked, but has since been cleared.

Following the incident, traffic became congested in Foxhall Road, although this is now back to normal.