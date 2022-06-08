News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Firefighters rescue trapped driver from flipped car outside Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:32 AM June 8, 2022
Updated: 11:17 AM June 8, 2022
The incident happened on Foxhall Road,  just outside of Ipswich

The incident happened on Foxhall Road, just outside of Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have rescued a driver trapped in their vehicle following a crash just outside of Ipswich.

Police were called to the incident, which happened in Foxhall Road, at about 8.50am today. 

The involved car had flipped upside down. 

Fire crews from Ipswich East station were called to assist police with the removal of a person who had become trapped in the vehicle.

There were no injuries. 

Suffolk police have confirmed that the road was blocked, but has since been cleared. 

Following the incident, traffic became congested in Foxhall Road, although this is now back to normal. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A police cordon remains in place in Upper Brook Street, in Ipswich town centre, on Friday morning af

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Two 16-year-old boys charged after Ipswich stabbing

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Dozens of people took part in the Jubilee celebrations in Brookfield Road

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Gallery

GALLERY: Your pictures of Ipswich's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran, photographed visiting Framlinghams Curry India

Ed Sheeran picks up curry in Framlingham after jubilee performance

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A 28-year-old man was left in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich on Thursday.

Middle class drug users 'feeding into' Ipswich knife crime, councillor says

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon