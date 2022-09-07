All the major road closures as Ipswich Half Marathon returns this weekend

The Ipswich Half Marathon is returning this Sunday - Credit: Archant

The Ipswich Half Marathon is back this weekend for its 39th edition – but which roads will close while the race takes place?

Starting at 9.30am on Sunday, the route starts and ends at Portman Road and will take runners past Ipswich landmarks such as the Waterfront, Orwell Bridge and the town centre.

The race is being sponsored by accountancy firm Larking Gowen and organised by not-for-profit company Run For All.

The race will start and end at Portman Road - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

However, the event will require a number of roads throughout Ipswich to be closed at various times throughout the day.

Here are some of the major road closures and timings that have been announced: