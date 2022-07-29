News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Ipswich junction cleared after crash leaves spillage on road

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:20 AM July 29, 2022
Updated: 8:40 AM July 29, 2022
The crash happened in Henley Road, Ipswich

The crash happened in Henley Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A busy junction in Ipswich has been cleared after a two-vehicle crash left spillage on the road.

The incident happened in Henley Road, close to the junction with the A1214 Valley Road, shortly after 6am on Friday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the road had been left blocked after a spillage was reported from the incident.

Police were on scene, but have now left.

Highways teams were called to clear the spill from the carriageway, with the road being cleared a short while later.

No injuries have been reported in the crash.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

All staff at Time Appointments in Ipswich have a four-day working week, which has increased their mental and physical health

Four-day working week makes 'crazy' difference for Ipswich company

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
A key road near Ipswich town centre is blocked for emergency road works

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Emergency works force road into Ipswich town centre to close

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The inquest into former St Joseph's College teacher Francis Carolan was heard in Hastings

Inquest hears former RE teacher awaiting trial took his own life

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Melissa Craig (inset) is trying to raise awareness for 'yellow dogs' like her own Ruby

Pets

Ipswich pet owner raising awareness of what do when you see a 'yellow dog'

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon