Ipswich junction cleared after crash leaves spillage on road

A busy junction in Ipswich has been cleared after a two-vehicle crash left spillage on the road.

The incident happened in Henley Road, close to the junction with the A1214 Valley Road, shortly after 6am on Friday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the road had been left blocked after a spillage was reported from the incident.

Police were on scene, but have now left.

Highways teams were called to clear the spill from the carriageway, with the road being cleared a short while later.

No injuries have been reported in the crash.