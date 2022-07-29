Updated
Ipswich junction cleared after crash leaves spillage on road
Published: 7:20 AM July 29, 2022
Updated: 8:40 AM July 29, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A busy junction in Ipswich has been cleared after a two-vehicle crash left spillage on the road.
The incident happened in Henley Road, close to the junction with the A1214 Valley Road, shortly after 6am on Friday.
A Suffolk police spokesman said the road had been left blocked after a spillage was reported from the incident.
Police were on scene, but have now left.
Highways teams were called to clear the spill from the carriageway, with the road being cleared a short while later.
No injuries have been reported in the crash.