News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Busy Ipswich road blocked after tree falls down

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:51 AM September 7, 2022
Humber Doucy Lane is currently blocked by a fallen tree

Humber Doucy Lane is currently blocked by a fallen tree - Credit: Google Maps

A road near Ipswich town centre is currently blocked after a tree has fallen down. 

Humber Doucy Lane is currently blocked by the tree and there is heavy traffic in the area, according to the AA traffic map.

The road is being used as an unofficial diversion route by drivers while Woodbridge Road is closed near to Ipswich Hospital so traffic in the area is heavier than normal.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called to the road by Ipswich Borough Council and that highways teams have been informed. 

The AA traffic map is showing heavy traffic in the area. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 has reopened in both directions

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sasha Reid from Ipswich who was reported missing has been found 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Missing 13-year-old boy from Ipswich found safe

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A new restaurant will open in the former Burger King unit in Ipswich

Food and Drink

Work starts on new restaurant replacing Burger King in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Europa Way

A14

Plans for new link road from A14 to Bramford Road revealed

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon