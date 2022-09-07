Busy Ipswich road blocked after tree falls down

Humber Doucy Lane is currently blocked by a fallen tree - Credit: Google Maps

A road near Ipswich town centre is currently blocked after a tree has fallen down.

Humber Doucy Lane is currently blocked by the tree and there is heavy traffic in the area, according to the AA traffic map.

The road is being used as an unofficial diversion route by drivers while Woodbridge Road is closed near to Ipswich Hospital so traffic in the area is heavier than normal.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called to the road by Ipswich Borough Council and that highways teams have been informed.

The AA traffic map is showing heavy traffic in the area.