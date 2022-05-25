Hyundai crashes into hedges near Ipswich industrial estate

A car has crashed into a hedge on Nacton Road - Credit: IAG

A car has crashed into hedges near the Ransomes industrial estate in south-east Ipswich.

The incident happened at about 9.50am in Nacton Road, Suffolk police said.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the car crashed near the McDonald's and Frankie and Benny's restaurants on the estate.

A white Hyundai SUV left the road and came to a halt in a hedge.

No one was injured in the incident, and it did not cause substantial traffic disruption.

