Hyundai crashes into hedges near Ipswich industrial estate
Published: 2:44 PM May 25, 2022
- Credit: IAG
A car has crashed into hedges near the Ransomes industrial estate in south-east Ipswich.
The incident happened at about 9.50am in Nacton Road, Suffolk police said.
A Suffolk police spokesman said the car crashed near the McDonald's and Frankie and Benny's restaurants on the estate.
A white Hyundai SUV left the road and came to a halt in a hedge.
No one was injured in the incident, and it did not cause substantial traffic disruption.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.