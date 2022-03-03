News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Road outside Ipswich closed after crash involving three vehicles

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:22 PM March 3, 2022
Foxhall Road is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash 

Foxhall Road is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash - Credit: Martin Palmer

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles just outside of Ipswich.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the crash, at the junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road near Kesgrave, just before 11.45am today.

Officers have sealed off the road while the vehicles are recovered.

A spokesman for the fire service said crews are currently attending the crash, but did not have any more information at this time. 

Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street are in attendance.

According to the AA traffic map, there is some traffic in the area. 

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'We're absolutely delighted': New owners take charge at The Fountain pub
  2. 2 Revealed: The Ipswich pubs with five-star hygiene ratings
  3. 3 Boy, 16, found guilty of murdering man on night out in Clacton
  1. 4 Decision due on new bid for care home on site of Ipswich garden centre
  2. 5 A12 between Ipswich and Colchester blocked after cars hit sinkhole
  3. 6 'She screamed in pain' - Ipswich couple's fundraiser after puppy breaks leg
  4. 7 Ipswich residents unimpressed after street party rejected by county council
  5. 8 £50m housing projects set to provide 270 new Ipswich homes
  6. 9 Student dealing cocaine in Ipswich is jailed for four years
  7. 10 Man arrested after incident which disrupted train services

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Borough Council is taking steps to protect a valuable green lung in the town

Ipswich Borough Council

Council set to buy 'valuable' woodland area in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 5/11/2020 of a Sainsbury's supermarket at Colton. The boss of Sainsbury's has writt

Retail

Sainsbury's to close three cafés at Suffolk stores

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Teachers spend March 1 striking after disputes with Ipswich School over their pensions.

Teachers stage strike action at Ipswich School

Abygail Fossett

person
Noel Vermilion, of Foundation Street, Ipswich, was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Drunken Ipswich woman scratched and kicked police officers

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon