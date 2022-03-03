Road outside Ipswich closed after crash involving three vehicles

Foxhall Road is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash - Credit: Martin Palmer

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles just outside of Ipswich.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the crash, at the junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road near Kesgrave, just before 11.45am today.

Officers have sealed off the road while the vehicles are recovered.

A spokesman for the fire service said crews are currently attending the crash, but did not have any more information at this time.

Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street are in attendance.

According to the AA traffic map, there is some traffic in the area.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

