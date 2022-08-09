U-turn on decision to scrap last buses in Ipswich - for now

Last buses in the evenings from Ipswich town centre have been saved as passengers are told to use it or lose it.

At a meeting held at Ipswich Borough Council this evening (August 9) the decision was made to continue the last bus on routes 3E, 5E, 8, 9 and 13.

The services had been under threat since the council revealed that the costs had "increased far beyond the budget available" and it could no longer afford to support these routes.

But Ipswich Buses has now stepped forward to offer a lifeline, with services now able to run until the end of the year.

The company – owned by Ipswich Borough Council – is only able to take this step because the council does not require it to make a profit and pay a dividend like privately-owned bus companies.

Instead, the council requires the company to reinvest all income into supporting services in the town.

The council has warned the buses will only survive if they become financially viable.

Ipswich Buses will review the ongoing viability of the services at the end of the year in light of passenger numbers over the next few months.

Councillor Phillip Smart, portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “I’m very pleased that Ipswich Buses has been able to step in and make this offer. I urge residents to use these services so that they are not lost in the future”.