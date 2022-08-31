Where are there temporary traffic lights in Ipswich at the moment?

A number of traffic lights are in place in Ipswich at the moment - Credit: Archant

A number of temporary traffic lights have been put in place across key routes in Ipswich at the moment, which is causing some frustration among residents.

Here is a list of where there are currently temporary traffic lights in the town:

Foxhall Road

Two-way traffic lights have been put in place near The Pippins turn off while Openreach carries out essential works.

The traffic lights will be in place until Saturday, September 3.

Foxhall Road will also be busier than usual as it is being used as a diversion route while part of Woodbridge Road is closed near Ipswich Hospital.

Woodbridge Road

Multi-way traffic lights are in place in Woodbridge Road while Cadent carries out emergency roadworks.

Traffic control will be in place until September 9.

St Helens Street

Temporary traffic lights are in place in St Helens Street and St Margarets Street until Saturday, September 3.

The traffic lights will be in place while Openreach carry out roadworks.

Henley Road

Multi-way traffic lights will be in place in Henley Road until Saturday, September 3.

Cadent is carrying out essential gas maintenance in the road to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

Bixley Drive

Multi-way traffic lights are in place in Bixley Drive near Gwendoline Close while Openreach carry out works.

The temporary traffic lights will be in place until Saturday, September 3.

Luther Road

Temporary traffic lights are in Luther Road near Belstead Avenue while essential roadworks are carried out.

The traffic lights will be in place until 6pm on Friday, September 2.

Whitby Road

Cadent are carrying out essential works in Whitby Road and multi-way traffic lights will be in place.

The work is expected to finish on September 17.

