65-year-old man arrested after crash on busy Ipswich road
Published: 1:22 PM January 10, 2022
- Credit: Rafael Correa
A 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Ipswich.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to the single vehicle crash in Norwich Road just after 4pm on Saturday, January 8.
A spokesman for the force, said: "A male aged 65, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol."
He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning once he attended hospital for a check up.
The man has since been released pending further enquiries.
