65-year-old man arrested after crash on busy Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:22 PM January 10, 2022
A man has been arrested following a single vehicle crash in Norwich Road, Ipswich

A man has been arrested following a single vehicle crash in Norwich Road, Ipswich - Credit: Rafael Correa

A 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Ipswich. 

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the single vehicle crash in Norwich Road just after 4pm on Saturday, January 8. 

A spokesman for the force, said: "A male aged 65, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol."

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning once he attended hospital for a check up. 

The man has since been released pending further enquiries. 

Ipswich News

