65-year-old man arrested after crash on busy Ipswich road

A man has been arrested following a single vehicle crash in Norwich Road, Ipswich - Credit: Rafael Correa

A 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Ipswich.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the single vehicle crash in Norwich Road just after 4pm on Saturday, January 8.

A spokesman for the force, said: "A male aged 65, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol."

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning once he attended hospital for a check up.

The man has since been released pending further enquiries.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.