Man in 70s dies after five-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:24 AM August 1, 2022
Updated: 12:21 PM August 1, 2022
The crash happened in Bloomfield Street in east Ipswich

A man in his 70s has died after a crash in east Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died after a crash involving five cars in a residential street in east Ipswich last week.

The incident happened in Bloomfield Street, off Spring Road near Ipswich Hospital, shortly after 6pm last Wednesday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said Skoda Fabia crashed into a parked car, which in turn caused three other parked cars to be damaged.

Four of the five vehicles required recovery as a result.

The driver and the passenger of the Skoda were both taken to hospital for treatment.

Police believe the driver, a man in his 70s, suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

He has was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, but died on Saturday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 334 of July 27.

