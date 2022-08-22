Ipswich man seriously injured after three-vehicle crash which killed driver

An Ipswich man has been left with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash which killed another driver.

The incident happened on the A142 Mepal Road in Sutton, Cambridgeshire, at about 4pm on Friday.

According to Cambridgeshire police, the collision involved a Ford Transit van, an Audi A5 and a Peugeot 3008.

The driver of the Peugeot, 53-year-old Noel Crawford, from Outwell Road, Emneth, died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 60s, from Ely, was uninjured, while the driver of the van, a man in his 20s, from Ipswich, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police either online or via 101 quoting incident number 358 of August 19.