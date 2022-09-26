Mercedes crashes into railings in busy Ipswich road
Published: 2:18 PM September 26, 2022
An Ipswich road has been partially blocked after a car crashed into railings.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in Vernon Street after being called just after 1.40pm on Monday.
The car, a Mercedes, is stuck on the railings near the East of England Co-op store.
Drivers are being told to find alternative routes while emergency services attend the crash.
Two fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations are at the scene.