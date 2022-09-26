News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Mercedes crashes into railings in busy Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:18 PM September 26, 2022
A car has crashed into railings near Ipswich town centre

An Ipswich road has been partially blocked after a car crashed into railings.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in Vernon Street after being called just after 1.40pm on Monday.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash

The car, a Mercedes, is stuck on the railings near the East of England Co-op store. 

Drivers are being told to find alternative routes while emergency services attend the crash. 

Police have partially closed off the road

Police have partially closed off the road - Credit: Archant

Two fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations are at the scene. 

