Mercedes crashes into railings in busy Ipswich road

An Ipswich road has been partially blocked after a car crashed into railings.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in Vernon Street after being called just after 1.40pm on Monday.

The car, a Mercedes, is stuck on the railings near the East of England Co-op store.

Drivers are being told to find alternative routes while emergency services attend the crash.

Two fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations are at the scene.