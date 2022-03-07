News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich road closed as fire crews return to scene of house blaze

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:57 PM March 7, 2022
Nacton Road in Ipswich has been closed after a fire on Saturday

Nacton Road in Ipswich has been closed after a fire on Saturday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A road in Ipswich has been sealed off as fire crews have returned to a house that was left scorched after a blaze at the weekend.

Firefighters have been pictured using cranes at the building in Nacton Road, which caught fire on Saturday evening, this afternoon.

A man has been arrested after the fire

A man has been arrested after the fire - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The fire affected both sides of adjoining properties close to the junction with Queens Way.

One side of the building is made up of a business and flat, with two flats making up the other side.

The details regarding the firefighters' work on Monday has not yet been confirmed.

Crews use an aerial ladder platform to fight the blaze in Nacton Road, Ipswich.

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Nacton Road on Saturday - Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the cultivation of cannabis after the blaze.

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.

