Delays clear after two-vehicle crash in Ipswich's Norwich Road

Published: 7:30 AM February 4, 2021 Updated: 8:14 AM February 4, 2021

Two vehicles have crashed in Norwich Road in Ipswich.

A minor crash in Ipswich involving two vehicles at the junction of Norwich Road and Bramford Road has now been cleared.

The accident was first reported at around 7am this morning and police remained on scene for more than 30 minutes.

Officers said the collision was minor and no injuries were reported, adding it was "damage only".

Traffic outside Pizza Hut and the South Street Suffolk Car Park is now moving freely, according to the AA route planner map.