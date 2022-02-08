News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays in Ipswich's Norwich Road after three-car crash

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:12 AM February 8, 2022
The collision happened in Ipswich's Norwich Road, near the Tesco Express supermarket

The collision happened in Ipswich's Norwich Road, near the Tesco Express supermarket - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on a busy Ipswich road after a crash involving three cars.

Police were called to near the Highfield Approach junction in Norwich Road shortly before 9am today.

According to the AA traffic map, drivers have started to form queues in both directions along the length of Norwich Road.

The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

