Orwell Bridge CLOSES following high winds

Sophie Barnett

Published: 8:10 PM January 20, 2021    Updated: 8:19 PM January 20, 2021
The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich has now closed due to high winds.

The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich has now closed due to high winds. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich is now closed and is not expected to reopen until 3am tomorrow following the arrival of Storm Christoph. 

Highways England said the bridge would close from 8pm tonight for "safety reasons" as high winds of up to 70mph were predicted.

The bridge is now closed both ways between junction 57 at Nacton Interchange and junction 56 at Wherstead Interchange. A detour is in operation through Ipswich. 

The decision to close the bridge follows a yellow weather warning which was issued by the Met Office for a six-hour spell tonight, with strong winds expected to cause some delays to road, rail, air and sea travel across the East of England.

Highways England said it would continue to "monitor wind speeds closely" before deciding when to reopen the bridge, which carries the A14 over the Orwell estuary.

In a tweet, they said the worst of the wind should have passed through by about 3am tomorrow morning.

They hope to reopen the bridge in the early hours.

