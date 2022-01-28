Overturned vehicle partially blocking road near Ipswich

A road in Freston near Ipswich is partially blocked after a single vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

An overturned vehicle is partially blocking a road in Freston, near Ipswich.

Officers were called to the single vehicle crash on the B1080 just before 1pm today, Friday, January 28.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a Seat Ibiza travelling on the B1080 had overturned, near the junction with the B1456.

No injuries have been reported and recovery for the vehicle has been called.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.