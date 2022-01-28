News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Overturned vehicle partially blocking road near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:02 PM January 28, 2022
A road in Freston near Ipswich is partially blocked after a single vehicle crash 

A road in Freston near Ipswich is partially blocked after a single vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

An overturned vehicle is partially blocking a road in Freston, near Ipswich. 

Officers were called to the single vehicle crash on the B1080 just before 1pm today, Friday, January 28. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a Seat Ibiza travelling on the B1080 had overturned, near the junction with the B1456. 

No injuries have been reported and recovery for the vehicle has been called. 

