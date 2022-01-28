Overturned vehicle partially blocking road near Ipswich
Published: 3:02 PM January 28, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
An overturned vehicle is partially blocking a road in Freston, near Ipswich.
Officers were called to the single vehicle crash on the B1080 just before 1pm today, Friday, January 28.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said a Seat Ibiza travelling on the B1080 had overturned, near the junction with the B1456.
No injuries have been reported and recovery for the vehicle has been called.
