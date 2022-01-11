Ipswich Reds cancel some services as drivers self-isolate

Bus services in Ipswich will be disrupted today due to a large number of drivers are self-isolating due to Covid-19.

Ipswich Reds announced that a number of journeys will be partially cancelled today, with fewer services operating on some routes.

And, bosses warned, there is the potential for further disruption should more drivers phone in sick.

The bus company, which is part of First Eastern Counties, wrote on social media: "Due to high levels of self-isolation, the below journeys won't be running on services 66, 66A, 75, 88 and 800 tomorrow.

"If further drivers phone in with symptoms, we may have to cancel more journeys so please check Twitter in the morning. Sorry."

Buses on route 66 have cancelled some services between Martlesham and Ipswich, on 66a between the rail station and the Revolution bar in Ipswich, route 75 between Grange Farm and Ipswich, 88 between Stowmarket and Ipswich and some 800 park and ride services between Martlesham park and ride/Adastral Park and Ipswich Station/London Road will be affected.

Two services will be cancelled on route 66, one on route 66a, three on route 75, one on route 88 and 15 on route 800.

