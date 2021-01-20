Man in 50s sustains leg injuries after motorbike crash in Ipswich
Published: 3:31 PM January 20, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A road in Ipswich remains blocked after a man in his 50s sustained leg injuries in a motorcycle crash.
Police were called shortly after 2.10pm today (Wednesday, January 20) to reports of a single vehicle collision in Riverside Road in Ipswich.
The collision involved a motorbike and the road is currently blocked.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A man in his 50s has sustained leg injuries and an ambulance was called.
"These injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening."
According to the AA travel map, traffic appears to be coping well in the area.
Most Read
- 1 Hot Sausage Company launches cook-at-home meal kits
- 2 New Combat2Coffee venue set to open in Ipswich town centre
- 3 Infection rates continue to tumble across Suffolk and Essex
- 4 Ipswich pharmacy first to offer Covid vaccinations
- 5 Ipswich schoolgirl, aged 14, missing
- 6 Driver in court over biker death crash on road near Ipswich
- 7 CCTV appeal after £400 of distraction thefts targeting elderly
- 8 'Yet another blow' as town bank earmarked for closure
- 9 Supermarket chain set to recruit thousands more staff
- 10 'Striking' Ipswich town centre office block on sale for £3million
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus