Man in 50s sustains leg injuries after motorbike crash in Ipswich

Sophie Barnett

Sophie Barnett

Published: 3:31 PM January 20, 2021   
The motorcycle crash happened in Riverside Road, Ipswich.

A road in Ipswich remains blocked after a man in his 50s sustained leg injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Police were called shortly after 2.10pm today (Wednesday, January 20) to reports of a single vehicle collision in Riverside Road in Ipswich.

The collision involved a motorbike and the road is currently blocked.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A man in his 50s has sustained leg injuries and an ambulance was called.

"These injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening."

According to the AA travel map, traffic appears to be coping well in the area. 

