Major Ipswich road blocked after two vehicle crash
Published: 10:38 AM December 24, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A busy Ipswich road just off the A14 is currently blocked after a two-vehicle crash.
Police were called just after 9.50am to a crash in Sproughton Road involving a Ford Mondeo and a Ford Focus.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The roundabout on Sproughton Road near the Shell garage is blocked as a result of the crash.
"Recovery has been called and no injuries have been reported."
