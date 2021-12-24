Major Ipswich road blocked after two vehicle crash

A roundabout on Sproughton Road is currently blocked after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A busy Ipswich road just off the A14 is currently blocked after a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called just after 9.50am to a crash in Sproughton Road involving a Ford Mondeo and a Ford Focus.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The roundabout on Sproughton Road near the Shell garage is blocked as a result of the crash.

"Recovery has been called and no injuries have been reported."

