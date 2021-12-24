News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Major Ipswich road blocked after two vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:38 AM December 24, 2021
A roundabout on Sproughton Road is currently blocked after a two vehicle crash

A roundabout on Sproughton Road is currently blocked after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A busy Ipswich road just off the A14 is currently blocked after a two-vehicle crash. 

Police were called just after 9.50am to a crash in Sproughton Road involving a Ford Mondeo and a Ford Focus. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The roundabout on Sproughton Road near the Shell garage is blocked as a result of the crash. 

"Recovery has been called and no injuries have been reported."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Ipswich News
A14 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Stone from Harwich had to pay £187 to get his car back from an Ipswich car park

Children in Need

Christmas shopper makes donation after £187 parking fine

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Karen and Jeff Dakin, Ipswich lottery winners, relaxing in their new home

Christmas

'Dream Christmas' for Ipswich lottery winners

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Christmas presents have been stolen from a property in Martlesham Heath near Ipswich 

Suffolk Constabulary

Christmas presents unwrapped before being stolen during burglary

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was murdered in Ipswich in 2018

TV

'Senseless' murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens to feature in MTV documentary

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon