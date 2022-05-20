Crash involving ambulance closes Ipswich road

Yarmouth Road is currently closed after a crash involving an ambulance - Credit: IAG

A busy Ipswich route has been closed following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.

The incident happened at about 6pm today, May 20.

A Suffolk police spokesman said an ambulance collided with a white Skoda whilst responding to an emergency, in Yarmouth Road.

Fire crews are on the scene to assist with helping people out of the vehicles, although any injuries are not expected to be serious, added the spokesman.

Emergency services remain on the scene and the road has been closed as far back as London Road.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

