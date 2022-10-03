Busy Ipswich road closed after car crashes into railway bridge
Published: 6:54 AM October 3, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A road in Ipswich has been closed after a car crashed into a railway bridge.
Police were called to the crash in Belvedere Road just after 5.10am today (October 3).
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road will remain closed while Network Rail carry out investigations into any damage caused to the railway bridge as a result of the crash.
Belvedere Road is often used as a cut through between Tuddenham Road and Woodbridge Road.
The extent of any injuries is not yet clear.