Busy Ipswich road closed after car crashes into railway bridge

A road in Ipswich has been closed after a car crashed into a railway bridge.

Police were called to the crash in Belvedere Road just after 5.10am today (October 3).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road will remain closed while Network Rail carry out investigations into any damage caused to the railway bridge as a result of the crash.

Belvedere Road is often used as a cut through between Tuddenham Road and Woodbridge Road.

The extent of any injuries is not yet clear.