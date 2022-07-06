News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Road closed after crash leaves pedestrian injured and vehicle in ditch

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:03 PM July 6, 2022
A road in Ipswich has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Bourne Park. 

Officers were called to the crash in Stoke Park Drive near the junction with Bourne Park just after 11.50am today, Wednesday, July 6. 

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The road is currently closed.

"A female pedestrian has suffered injuries and a vehicle is off the road in a ditch.

"A paramedic was already on scene before officers arrived."

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment. 

