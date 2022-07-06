Road closed after crash leaves pedestrian injured and vehicle in ditch

An Ipswich road is currently closed following a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A road in Ipswich has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Bourne Park.

Officers were called to the crash in Stoke Park Drive near the junction with Bourne Park just after 11.50am today, Wednesday, July 6.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The road is currently closed.

"A female pedestrian has suffered injuries and a vehicle is off the road in a ditch.

"A paramedic was already on scene before officers arrived."

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.