Road closed after crash leaves pedestrian injured and vehicle in ditch
Published: 1:03 PM July 6, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A road in Ipswich has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Bourne Park.
Officers were called to the crash in Stoke Park Drive near the junction with Bourne Park just after 11.50am today, Wednesday, July 6.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The road is currently closed.
"A female pedestrian has suffered injuries and a vehicle is off the road in a ditch.
"A paramedic was already on scene before officers arrived."
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.