Revealed: The top serious crash hotspots in Ipswich

The most dangerous roads for crashes in Ipswich have been revealed – with a high number of accidents taking place near the town centre.

The interactive map, which was compiled with data from the Department for Transport, shows the location of each crash that police were called to in Ipswich between January and June of 2021.

It also reveals if the crashes were serious or minor at each hotspot.

Officers were called to four slight crashes in Norwich Road, which is one of the town's busiest roads, while four serious crashes were recorded in the Rushmere area of the town.

There were 14 crashes that required police attendance in the town centre – 10 slight crashes and four serious.

The interactive chart below shows the number of road accidents in Suffolk and Ipswich in the fist six months of each year between 2015 and 2021.

The worst year for crashes in Ipswich roads was 2018, with officers being called to 172 accidents in the space of six months.

2021 had the fewest number of crashes with 72, but this can be partly attributed to the fact the country was in Covid lockdown for much of the year.

