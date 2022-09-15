Ipswich road closed after two-vehicle crash

A road near Ipswich town centre is currently closed due to a crash - Credit: Archant

A busy road in Ipswich is currently closed after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash in Vernon Street near the town centre.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the crash involved a Ford Focus and Toyota Auris.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Ambulance crews have also been spotted at the scene.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area and some drivers have decided to turn around to find alternative routes.



