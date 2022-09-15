News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Ipswich road closed after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:10 AM September 15, 2022
A road near Ipswich town centre is currently closed due to a crash

A road near Ipswich town centre is currently closed due to a crash - Credit: Archant

A busy road in Ipswich is currently closed after a two-vehicle crash. 

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash in Vernon Street near the town centre. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the crash involved a Ford Focus and Toyota Auris. 

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Ambulance crews have also been spotted at the scene.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area and some drivers have decided to turn around to find alternative routes.


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A new hair and beauty salon is opening in Kesgrave

New hair and beauty salon to open in Kesgrave

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lorraine Wood and bike escort

Community comes together to honour 'kind and gentle' Ipswich mother and nan

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
The Willis building in Ipswich.

Willis looking for new uses for part of Ipswich office

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon