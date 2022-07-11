Second person dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Breaking

A second person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash at the roundabout which leads to Hawthorn Drive, Sprites Lane and Belmont Road in the town at about 10.30am on Saturday (July 9).

The three vehicles involved in the incident were a Nissan Qashqai, a grey Nissan X-Trail and a blue Ford Fiesta.

A man in the Ford Fiesta died in the crash. A woman, a passenger in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrookes hospital for treatment.

Over the weekend, she also died in hospital.

A man and woman in the Nissan X-Trail were taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage of the incident has been asked to contact Ipswich Roads Policing and quote CAD 132 of July 9, 2022.

On Sunday, community leaders said they were "devastated" following the crash.

Nadia Cenci, Suffolk county councillor for Chantry, said: "It was horrific, it kept me up last night. I'm very upset and it is just terrible.

"You don't think that people will die at a roundabout. I go up there a lot, but this sort of thing is so rare.

"I'm devastated for the families and dread to think what they are going through right now. If there's anything I can do for them, they just need to get in touch."

Colin Smart, Ipswich borough councillor for the Sprites ward, added: "It's a fairly busy roundabout, and it does get clogged up quite a bit.

"It was a shock and was exceptionally unusual. For an incident like this to happen is really irregular. We have had nothing like this happen before.

"The likelihood of anyone getting up to any speed on that roundabout is quite unlikely, it's such a steady roundabout.

"I would like to extend my sympathies to the family of the victim. I was in shock to hear about this."