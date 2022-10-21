Severe delays on busy road off A14 after crash involving motorcyclist

There are currently severe delays on the A14 after a crash involving a motorcyclist - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently severe delays on a busy Ipswich road after a crash involving a motorcyclist.

Officers were called to the crash in Nacton Road at about 2.50pm on Friday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that because of a diesel spillage one lane of the Ravenswood roundabout has been closed.

The spokesman said that Suffolk Highways has been called to clear up the spillage.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

According to the AA Traffic Map there are severe delays in the area.